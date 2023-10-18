Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practices for the first time since hurting his neck

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on Wednesday for the first time since hurting his neck in a loss at Miami on Oct. 8. His status for this weekend’s game against Washington remains uncertain because he has not been cleared for contact. Jones threw with the other quarterbacks during individual workouts. Tyrod Taylor, who started in a 14-9 loss the Bills, handled the snaps. Coach Brian Daboll listed Jones as limited on his lengthy injury report.

