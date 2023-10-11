Giants quarterback Daniel Jones misses practice because of neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was held out of practice on Wednesday because of a sore neck and his status for this weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills is uncertain. Jones hurt his neck on Sunday when was hit on a blind-side sack by Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game.

