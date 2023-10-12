Giants quarterback Daniel Jones misses his second straight practice with a neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed his second straight practice with a neck injury on Thursday and his chances of playing against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night seemed less likely. Giants coach Brian Daboll did not say much about the injury before practice and said the fifth-year quarterback’s status would be determined over the next few days. The Giants play at the Bills on Sunday night. Jones had said on Wednesday he hoped to play in the game, but the final decision would be made by the team’s medical personnel.

