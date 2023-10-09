Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feeling better a day after his neck injury against the Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feeling better a day after being forced to leave a game with a neck injury and coach Brian Daboll is optimistic he will be able to play against the Bills in Buffalo. Jones was hurt early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-16 loss to the Dolphins in Miami. He had X-rays after the game and he had an additional test on Monday. Daboll said he did not have those results. Daboll said Jones is moving in the right direction, but he will know more when the Giants return to practice Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.