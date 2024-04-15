Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hopes to be ready for the start of training camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones is now throwing while moving in his rehabilitation from major knee surgery and he hopes to be ready when the New York Giants open training camp in late July. Speaking after the Giants reported for organized team activities on Monday, Jones said he has not had any setbacks in rehabilitating his right knee and that the neck injury that sidelined him early in the season is no longer an issue. He called it a stinger. The soon-to-be 27 year-old believes he gives the Giants their best quarterback option for the 2024 season, provided he is healthy.

