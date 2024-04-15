Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hopes to be ready for the start of training camp

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones grimaces after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Speaking after the Giants reported for the opening phase of organized team activites on Monday, April 15, 2024, Jones said he has not had any setbacks in rehabilitating his right knee and that the neck injury that sidelined early in the season is not longer an issue. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones is now throwing while moving in his rehabilitation from major knee surgery and he hopes to be ready when the New York Giants open training camp in late July. Speaking after the Giants reported for organized team activities on Monday, Jones said he has not had any setbacks in rehabilitating his right knee and that the neck injury that sidelined him early in the season is no longer an issue. He called it a stinger. The soon-to-be 27 year-old believes he gives the Giants their best quarterback option for the 2024 season, provided he is healthy.

