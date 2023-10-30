Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to return to lineup after missing 3 games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to return to the lineup after missing three games with a neck injury. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones was seen by a spine surgeon on Sunday before the game against the Jets and was cleared to return to action. Jones had been ruled out of the Jets’ game on Friday so he was not eligible to play in the 13-10 overtime loss.

