Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to return to lineup after missing 3 games

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones speaks with the media after NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 18,2 023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jones practice on a limited basis for the first time Wednesday since hurting his neck at Miami on Oct 8. Tyrod Taylor started and played Sunday night against Buffalo. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Canavan]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to return to the lineup after missing three games with a neck injury. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones was seen by a spine surgeon on Sunday before the game against the Jets and was cleared to return to action. Jones had been ruled out of the Jets’ game on Friday so he was not eligible to play in the 13-10 overtime loss.

