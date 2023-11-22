Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has ACL surgery on right knee

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had surgery for a torn ACL in his right knee on Wednesday. Jones was hurt in a non-contact injury in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 5. He initially went down on the final play of the first quarter and was examined in the medical tent. He returned for the first play of the second quarter and again went down without contract.

