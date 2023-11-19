Giants QB Tommy DeVito throws 3 TD passes in his first NFL win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tommy DeVito got his chicken parm sandwich, then he got his first NFL win. The undrafted rookie quarterback threw three touchdown passes to help the New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 31-19 to snap a three-game losing streak. DeVito was making just his second pro start after injuries to starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor. The 25-year-old still living in his family’s house in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, was the smiling recipient of a free chicken parm sandwich from a local deli earlier in the week.

