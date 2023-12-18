Giants QB Tommy DeVito loses his swagger in beat down vs Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito’s riveting three-game run of victories is over following a rough game in New Orleans. The reigning NFC offensive player of the week was sacked seven times and did not produce a touchdown in a 24-6 loss to the Saints that put the Giants on the brink of playoff elimination with a 5-9 record. DeVito says he doesn’t think the Giants played with enough “swagger” and holds himself responsible for that. He says he wasn’t bothered by the Saints celebrating sacks with his trademark Italian pinched finger gesture and says he has to take the loss as a learning experience.

