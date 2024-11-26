Giants QB Tommy DeVito has a sore throwing arm after loss to Bucs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito came out of his first start of the season with a sore throwing arm and his status for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys in Dallas is uncertain. DeVito was not listed on Monday’s injury report and coach Brian Daboll said he did not know about the injury to the quarterback’s right arm until Tuesday. Daboll said he was hopeful DeVito would play, but he added that backup Drew Lock will get a couple of extra snaps in the short workout. The Giants (2-9), who have lost six straight games, released Daniel Jones last week.

