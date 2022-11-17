Giants QB Jones willing to let Barkley have the spotlight

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t lobbying for a bigger role in the offense after spending most of last week handing off to Saquon Barkley. Jones said after practice Wednesday that if coach Brian Daboll wants to hand Barkley the ball 35 times when the Giants face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, no problem. Jones said all he wants to do is win games, which the Giants have done this season.

