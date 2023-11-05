Giants QB Daniels Jones to undergo MRI after injuring right knee vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday after injuring his right knee in Sunday’s 30-6 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Brian Daboll said an X-ray showed “nothing wrong,” but that he would wait until further tests before making any definitive judgments. Jones went down awkwardly on the first play of the second quarter and untouched while dropping back to pass and then grabbed his knee. He first injured it on the final play of the first quarter, going down untouched before Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby touched him down.

