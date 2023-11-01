Giants QB Daniel Jones practices without restrictions for the first time since his neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced fully for the first time since injuring his neck more than three weeks ago and pronounced himself ready to play against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Jones received medical clearance to practice fully before last Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Wednesday was Jones’ first chance to have contact in a workout. Jones missed games against Buffalo, Washington and the Jets and backup Tyrod Taylor started all three. Taylor didn’t finish Sunday’s 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets after sustaining a rib cage injury in the second quarter. Taylor did not practice Wednesday.

