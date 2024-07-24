Giants QB Daniel Jones participates in training camp 8 months after ACL surgery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eight months after sustaining an ACL injury in early November, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was back on the field for the first day of training camp. Jones took part in 11-on-11 drills and did not show any problem with his right knee while rolling out and throwing passes in the 90-minute workout at the Giants facility in the Meadowlands sports complex. After the workout, Jones said he felt good and hopes to be even better than before his injury. Jones was limited to six games last season by the knee injury and a neck injury.

