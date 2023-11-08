Giants QB Daniel Jones not second-guessing decision to re-enter Raiders game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t second-guessing his decision to re-enter the game in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders after feeling some instability in his right knee and having it buckle. Speaking Wednesday for the first time since his season-ending ACL injury was disclosed, Jones recalled the two plays leading up to his injury in the 30-6 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. On the last play of the first quarter, he dropped back to pass and his leg gave out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.