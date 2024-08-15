Giants QB Daniel Jones is ready to play against Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is ready to play against the Houston Texans on Saturday in what would be his first game since sustaining a major injury to his right knee in early November. Jones spent the past eight months rehabbing his knee after having surgery around Thanksgiving to repair the ACL hurt on Nov. 5 in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It went so well, the 27-year-old attended organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp in the spring and has been taking first-team reps since training camp started on July 24.

