Giants QB Daniel Jones is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is questionable with a neck injury for New York’s game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Tyrod Taylor will start if Jones isn’t ready to go. He started in Sunday’s 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Giants twice missed out on chances to score from the 1-yard line. Jones was injured two weeks ago in a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He has been given limited work in practices this week. Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that shouldn’t be a factor if Jones is cleared to play.

