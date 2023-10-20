Giants QB Daniel Jones is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders

By The Associated Press
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones speaks with the media after NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 18,2 023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jones practice on a limited basis for the first time Wednesday since hurting his neck at Miami on Oct 8. Tyrod Taylor started and played Sunday night against Buffalo. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Canavan]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is questionable with a neck injury for New York’s game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Tyrod Taylor will start if Jones isn’t ready to go. He started in Sunday’s 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Giants twice missed out on chances to score from the 1-yard line. Jones was injured two weeks ago in a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He has been given limited work in practices this week. Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that shouldn’t be a factor if Jones is cleared to play.

