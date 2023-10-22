Giants QB Daniel Jones inactive for Sunday against the Commanders, Taylor gets start again

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed his second straight game with a neck injury and Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Jones returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing the Sunday night’s game in Buffalo against the Bills. He was limited to throwing the ball and was not cleared for contact before Friday’s workout. Coach Brian Daboll listed Jones as questionable. When the teams started warmups Sunday, Jones was on the sideline dressed in a windbreaker and sweats. Jones was hurt in the Giants’ loss to the Dolphins on Oct. 8.

