Giants put right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb on injured list with oblique strain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have put pitcher Alex Cobb on the injured list with an oblique strain. Cobb has a 5-2 record with a 3.09 ERA in 14 games this season. He strained his left oblique in a win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The right-hander was put on the 15-day IL retroactive to Thursday. Cobb had been one of the keys in helping the Giants get back on track. Since the start of May, San Francisco has won seven of the eight games Cobb started. The loss of Cobb comes a day after the Giants got righty Alex Wood back Saturday from a lower back injury that kept him out since the start of June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.