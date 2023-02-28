Giants plan to release receiver Kenny Golladay, GM says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have told wide receiver Kenny Golladay he will be released after two horrible seasons. Speaking to Giants fans during a question-and-answer telephone session at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, general manager Joe Schoen said the 29-year-old receiver team has been informed of the decision. Schoen said the team has not decided whether to release Golladay on March 15 or after June 1. The team would get Golladay’s contract off the books faster by releasing him in March.

