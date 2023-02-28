Giants plan to release receiver Kenny Golladay, GM says

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Davis Webb (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the situation says the New York Giants have told free-agent bust Kenny Golladay and his agent he will be released on March 15. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, because the team doesn’t plan to announce the move until it is official. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rich Schultz]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have told wide receiver Kenny Golladay he will be released after two horrible seasons. Speaking to Giants fans during a question-and-answer telephone session at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, general manager Joe Schoen said the 29-year-old receiver team has been informed of the decision. Schoen said the team has not decided whether to release Golladay on March 15 or after June 1. The team would get Golladay’s contract off the books faster by releasing him in March.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.