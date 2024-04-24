Giants place pitcher Blake Snell on 15-day injured list with left adductor strain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell was scratched from Wednesday’s scheduled start against the New York Mets and placed on the 15-day injured list with a left adductor strain. Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts after signing a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants last month.

