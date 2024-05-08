Giants place outfielder Jorge Soler on the 10-day injured list

DENVER (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have placed outfielder-designated hitter Jorge Soler on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and filled his roster spot by recalling outfielder Heliot Ramos from their Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento. Soler, whose placement on the IL was made retroactive to Sunday, had missed the last three games. Ramos was the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2017. In 30 games with Sacramento this season, he was batting .296 with eight home runs.

