Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on injured list with strained left hamstring

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday. Yastrzemski left Wednesday’s game against San Diego with left hamstring tightness but had been expected to return within a couple of days after an MRI showed minor inflammation.

