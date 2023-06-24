Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on injured list with strained left hamstring

By The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski watches his three-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Monday, June 19, 2023. The Giants defeated the Padres 7-4 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday. Yastrzemski left Wednesday’s game against San Diego with left hamstring tightness but had been expected to return within a couple of days after an MRI showed minor inflammation.

