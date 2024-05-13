Giants place Jung Hoo Lee on injured list with a dislocated left shoulder

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Jung Hoo Lee on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder and are still awaiting word on the severity of the injury. Lee hurt his shoulder in the first inning on Sunday when it hit the right-center field wall as he leaped to try to make a catch. Lee underwent an MRI on Monday and was set to meet with team doctors later in the day to determine the next steps of his recovery. Manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t anticipate that surgery will be needed.

