Giants pitcher Tristan Beck to have aneurysm removed from throwing arm in surgery Monday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Tristan Beck is scheduled to have surgery Monday to remove an aneurysm in the upper part of his pitching arm. He will have the procedure at Stanford, where he was examined by a vascular specialist this week, and the timetable for his return to the mound is unclear until after the surgery — but his availability for opening day is in doubt.

