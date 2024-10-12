Giants’ P Gillan out with hamstring vs. Bengals, Thibodeaux on IR with wrist injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants ruled out punter Jamie Gillan for Sunday night’s game against Cincinnati, signed veteran Matt Haack to take his place and put outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve to make room on the roster. Thibodeaux was hurt in Seattle last weekend and had wrist surgery on Wednesday. He will miss the next four games. Gillan was hurt in practice Friday and ruled out on Saturday, meaning the Giants (2-3) had to sign a punter. Haack won a punting competition and was signed Saturday to kick against the Bengals (1-4).

