Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh tells the story behind his ‘straight off the couch’ intro

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh has become something of an internet sensation. It dates to the Sunday night game against the Bills. Pugh, who was signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 2, ended up starting at left guard. He introduced himself to the NBC “Sunday Night Football” audience by saying, “Justin Pugh, straight off the couch.” Pugh was telling the truth. The previous Sunday night, he’d been home on his couch watching Dallas play at San Francisco because the Giants hadn’t activated him. Pugh says it’s a great story to go from being a fan to playing on Sunday night in the span of a week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.