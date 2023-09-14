Giants offensive line faces criticism after Daniel Jones sacked 7 times against Dallas

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants' Matt Breida (31), center, fumbles the ball as he is hit during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryan Woolston]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants right guard Mark Glowinski has been around long enough to know there is going to be fallout after a team is embarrassed in its season opener and its quarterback is sacked seven times. That’s what happened to Daniel Jones on Sunday night in a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. To be blunt, the entire offensive line played poorly. Most of the attention seem to be focused on the 31-year-old Glowinski, a nine-year veteran who was signed to a three-year, $18.3 million contract to leave Indianapolis in 2022. He allowed two sacks, and the right side, which includes tackle Evan Neal, allowed a total of five sacks.

