Giants offensive line faces criticism after Daniel Jones sacked 7 times against Dallas

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants right guard Mark Glowinski has been around long enough to know there is going to be fallout after a team is embarrassed in its season opener and its quarterback is sacked seven times. That’s what happened to Daniel Jones on Sunday night in a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. To be blunt, the entire offensive line played poorly. Most of the attention seem to be focused on the 31-year-old Glowinski, a nine-year veteran who was signed to a three-year, $18.3 million contract to leave Indianapolis in 2022. He allowed two sacks, and the right side, which includes tackle Evan Neal, allowed a total of five sacks.

