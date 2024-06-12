Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka not focused on role in play-calling

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - West head coach Mike Kafka, of the New York Giants, gestures during the second half of the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. The Giants will make a lot of changes heading into the 2024 season but the one they're saying little about is their offensive play calling. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka handled the job in coach Brian Daboll's first two seasons. That's seemingly is going to change. Daboll has done the job during the OTAs and the minicamp that ended Wednesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have made a lot of changes heading into the 2024 season, but the one they’re saying little about is their offensive play-calling. Coordinator Mike Kafka handled the job in coach Brian Daboll’s first two seasons in New York. That may change. Daboll has done the job during the OTAs and the minicamp that ended Wednesday. The Giants had the NFL’s 29th-ranked offense last season and an offensive line that allowed a team-record 85 sacks. Daboll called the plays in Buffalo before coming to the Giants.

