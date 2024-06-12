Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka not focused on role in play-calling

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have made a lot of changes heading into the 2024 season, but the one they’re saying little about is their offensive play-calling. Coordinator Mike Kafka handled the job in coach Brian Daboll’s first two seasons in New York. That may change. Daboll has done the job during the OTAs and the minicamp that ended Wednesday. The Giants had the NFL’s 29th-ranked offense last season and an offensive line that allowed a team-record 85 sacks. Daboll called the plays in Buffalo before coming to the Giants.

