Giants OF AJ Pollock will be sidelined about 3 weeks with a strained left oblique muscle

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New San Francisco Giants outfielder AJ Pollock will be sidelined for about three weeks with a strained left oblique muscle. The Giants put Pollock on their 10-day injured list before their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. The Giants acquired the 12-year major league veteran from Seattle at the trade deadline along with infielder Mark Mathias. Pollock is 0 for 6 in his first five games with the Giants, including two starts. He is batting .165 this season with five homers and 15 RBIs for the Mariners and Giants while struggling with injuries.

