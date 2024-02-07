Giants OC Mike Kafka adds assistant head coach to duties as Brian Daboll rounds out staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has promoted three assistants and hired two more staffers. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will have assistant head coach duties. Kafka has interviewed for several NFL head coaching positions during the last two offseasons. He also coached the West squad to a 26-11 victory in the East-West Shrine Bowl last Thursday. Secondary coach Jerome Henderson will also serve as defensive passing game coordinator. Quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will take on the role of offensive passing game coordinator. The two newcomers are outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen and defensive assistant Zak Kuhr.

