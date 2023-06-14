Giants new running backs coach Jeff Nixon looking forward to working with Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Nixon has spent most of the past quarter century working almost exclusively with running backs, including the past 12 in the NFL. The 48-year Nixon has coached Reggie Bush and Christian McCaffrey just to name a few and he joined the New York Giants this year with the idea of working with Saquon Barkley, a fellow Penn State player. As the Giants ended a two-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, Nixon has yet to work with Barkley. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft was franchised by the Giants in March and the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on a new long-term contract. Nixon has talked with Barkley since being hired to replace DeAndre Smith.

