Giants minor league shortstop Anthony Tandron gets 56-game drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Anthony Tandron was suspended for 56 games following a positive test under Major League Baseball’s new drug program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada. Tandron tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. An 18-year-old signed for a $77,500 bonus in February 2023, Tandron hit .244 with 22 RBIs and five stolen bases in 45 games during the 2023 Dominican Summer League season. Because players in the DSL are outside the minor league bargaining unit, MLB created a new and similar drug program for them.

