Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. McKinney said he injured a hand while taking a guided sightseeing tour on ATVs. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning he has to sit out at least four games. The Giants didn’t know which hand McKinney hurt. The Giants have a 6-2 record and will face the Houston Texans on Sunday.

