Giants may consider QB in NFL draft as Daniel Jones recovers from ACL injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The previous time the New York Giants had the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft was in 2019 and they surprised many by taking Daniel Jones of Duke to become the heir apparent to Eli Manning. Five years later and a little more than a year after giving Jones a $160 million contract extension, the Giants are again wondering about their quarterback. Jones is coming off ACL surgery and his status for the season is uncertain. The 26-year-old has led New York to one playoff berth (2022) since replacing Manning. The Giants also could use a deep threat at wide receiver.

