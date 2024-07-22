Giants manager Bob Melvin ejected before 1st pitch of game at Colorado

DENVER (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin wasn’t around for the finish Sunday as his team defeated the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. He didn’t even make it to the start, for that matter. In an unusual scene, Melvin was ejected before the first pitch after he and bench coach Ryan Christensen delivered the lineup card to home plate umpire Alex MacKay. Following the Giants’ 3-2 victory, Melvin said he just “talked too much” and his ejection wasn’t planned or choreographed. He said “umpiring’s a hard job” and he “probably went too far.” San Francisco was coming off a 4-3 loss to the Rockies on Saturday night and a 7-3 loss on Friday.

