Giants’ Malik Nabers isn’t focused on drop against Commanders, trying to help team get 1st win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie receiver Malik Nabers isn’t focused that his pivotal drop late in the New York Giants’ loss to the Washington Commanders last week is going to affect him negatively. He is putting it behind him and looking forward to trying to get New York a win at the Browns. Nabers dropped a fourth-and-four 4 pass from the Washington 22 with the game tied at 18. Washington took over and drove for the winning field goal on the final play.

