Giants’ Malik Nabers does not advance to next step in concussion protocol

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers has not advanced to the next step in the NFL’s concussion protocol, diminishing his chances of playing against Cincinnati on Sunday night. Nabers remained in the third stage in the five-step protocol on Thursday, meaning he was allowed on the field for stretching and to work with trainers away from practice. Coach Brian Daboll said it’s the same spot the No. 6 overall pick in the draft was on Wednesday. To be ready to play the Bengals at MetLife Stadium, Nabers must take part in a non-contact practice and then be cleared by both a team doctor and an independent neurologist.

