Giants lose QB Tyrod Taylor and TE Darren Waller to injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Darren Waller left in the first half against the Jets with injuries. Taylor was ruled out with a rib injury and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. The veteran quarterback was replaced by Tommy Devito. Waller injured a hamstring early in the second quarter after a 4-yard catch on third-and-5. The team quickly announced he would not return. The Jets also had some key injuries in the first half, including center Connor McGovern, backup center Wes Schweitzer and nose tackle Al Woods.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.