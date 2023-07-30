Giants linebackers Thibodeaux and Ojulari hoping to run up sacks in 2023

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) participates in training activities with teammates at the NFL football team's practice facility, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants spent 2022 hoping outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari would make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Ojulari had led the Giants with eight sacks as a rookie in 2021. Thibodeuax was expected to give the Giants a bookend threat after being taken with the fifth pick overall in the 2022 draft. It really never worked. Ojulari dealt with a series of hamstring, calf and ankle injuries and was limited to seven games and 5 1/2 sacks. Thibodeaux showed flashes but finished with four sacks. Both are hoping for a lot more this season.

