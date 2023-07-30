Giants linebackers Thibodeaux and Ojulari hoping to run up sacks in 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants spent 2022 hoping outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari would make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Ojulari had led the Giants with eight sacks as a rookie in 2021. Thibodeuax was expected to give the Giants a bookend threat after being taken with the fifth pick overall in the 2022 draft. It really never worked. Ojulari dealt with a series of hamstring, calf and ankle injuries and was limited to seven games and 5 1/2 sacks. Thibodeaux showed flashes but finished with four sacks. Both are hoping for a lot more this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.