Giants linebacker Brian Burns says playing the Panthers has no added meaning for him

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns won’t be looking to prove anything to his old teammates when New York faces the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Germany in a matchup of 2-7 teams. Burns spent five years with the Panthers after being taken in the first round of the 2019 draft. He established himself as one of the NFL’s top edge rushers and a key leader on the Carolina defense. There was time the 26-year-old former Florida State star felt he would always be a Panther. That ended in March with a trade to New York.

