Giants linebacker Brian Burns says playing the Panthers has no added meaning for him

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns won’t be looking to prove anything to his old teammates when New York faces the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Germany in a matchup of 2-7 teams. Burns spent five years with the Panthers after being taken in the first round of the 2019 draft. He established himself as one of the NFL’s top edge rushers and a key leader on the Carolina defense. There was time the 26-year-old former Florida State star felt he would always be a Panther. That ended in March with a trade to New York.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.