Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas out for the season after surgery on right foot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his right foot on Wednesday. Thomas was hurt late in a 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Coach Brian Daboll said the surgery was to repair a Lisfranc injury and that Thomas texted him to say it was a success. It is not clear how the Giants will replace Thomas, who signed a five-year, $117.5 million contract in 2023. Jermaine Eluemunor stayed at right tackle on Wednesday and Josh Ezeudu played left tackle. Daboll said his plans won’t be finalized until Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.