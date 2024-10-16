Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas out for the season after foot surgery, AP source says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss the rest of the season after having foot surgery on Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not disclosed the surgery on Thomas, who was hurt late in a 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. The person said Thomas had surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury. NFL Network was the first to report the surgery. It is not clear how the Giants will replace Thomas, who signed a five-year, $117.5 million contract in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.