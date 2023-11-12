Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas back after brief absence with knee injury vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was out briefly with a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys as their offensive line took another hit. Thomas was injured after Saquon Barkley rolled up on his legs at the end of a run in the first quarter. Thomas returned in the second quarter. Injuries were already an issue for the Giants. They started their ninth different line combination in 10 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.