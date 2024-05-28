Giants’ LaMonte Wade Jr. to miss four weeks with hamstring strain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants have announced first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. will miss at least four weeks with a left hamstring strain. Wade re-aggravated the hamstring after a hard slide into second on a double on Monday. It’s the same injury that kept him out of the lineup over the weekend. Wade is batting .333 with two home runs this season. He has been a regular at the top of the Giants’ lineup.

