Giants kicker Greg Joseph is out against the Commanders. Rookie Jude McAtamney is in line to play

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants go into another game against Washington with a giant question on special teams. Kicker Greg Joseph was ruled out Friday because of an abdomen injury. With Graham Gano still unavailable after getting hurt on the opening kickoff of the team’s Week 2 game at the Commanders, rookie Jude McAtamney is in line to be elevated from the practice squad and play. The Giants lost 21-18 at Washington after scoring three touchdowns but failing to convert an extra point and a pair of 2-point conversions with Gano sidelined because of a hamstring injury.

