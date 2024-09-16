Giants kicker Graham Gano out a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants kicker Graham Gano is going to be sidelined a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday the 0-2 Giants would bring in veteran kickers for tryouts this week with practice squad member Jude McAtamney, who was with the team in training camp. The 37-year-old Gano pulled a hamstring trying to chase Commanders returner Austin Ekeler on the opening kickoff of the 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

