Giants kicker Graham Gano injures a hamstring on the opening kickoff against the Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New York Giants kicker Graham Gano injured a hamstring on the opening kickoff at the Washington Commanders. Gano went down after being blocked while trying to chase down Austin Ekeler several seconds after a holding penalty negated the touchdown. The Giants called Gano doubtful to return. They added Gano to the injury report Saturday because of a sore groin but without a game status. Punter Jamie Gillan began practicing kicks on the sideline immediately after Gano got medical attention. Gillan kicked in college at Arkansas Pine-Bluff and was an all-Southwest Athletic Conference selection at the position in 2018.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.