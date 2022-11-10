Giants’ Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn’t waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants host the Houston Texans. The 29-year-old Golladay has missed the past four games with a knee injury. He has not provided the Giants much since signing a four-year, $72 million contract. In 18 games over two seasons, he has 39 catches for 543 yards and no touchdowns.

