Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux is starting to develop into a premier edge rusher in his second season

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is tackled by New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been asked about talented edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux so much, he quips that he feels like a defense attorney for the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2022. The questions are starting to go in a new direction. Such as, ‘How good can this kid be?’ Thibodeaux is opening eyes in recent weeks with dominant performances. The Oregon product had a career-high three sacks in the Giants’ 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets on Sunday and his 8 1/2 overall sacks are tied for third in the league, 1 1/2 behind Danielle Hunter of Minnesota.

