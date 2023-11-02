Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux is starting to develop into a premier edge rusher in his second season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been asked about talented edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux so much, he quips that he feels like a defense attorney for the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2022. The questions are starting to go in a new direction. Such as, ‘How good can this kid be?’ Thibodeaux is opening eyes in recent weeks with dominant performances. The Oregon product had a career-high three sacks in the Giants’ 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets on Sunday and his 8 1/2 overall sacks are tied for third in the league, 1 1/2 behind Danielle Hunter of Minnesota.

